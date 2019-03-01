Astros' Collin McHugh: Set to start Monday
McHugh (back) is scheduled to start one of the Astros' split-squad game Monday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
McHugh exited Wednesday's start against the Nationals due to back soreness, but he and manager AJ Hinch downplayed the injury afterward. Hinch reiterated that notion Friday, indicating that he fully anticipates the 31-year-old to take the mound.
