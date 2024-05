Julks was designated for assignment by the Astros on Friday, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Julks missed out on the Astros' Opening Day roster and has now lost his place on the 40-man roster. The 28-year-old slashed .266/.358/.444 with five home runs and 15 RBI in 31 games with Sugar Land, and he could remain with the affiliate if he passes through waivers unclaimed.