Julks went 1-for-3 with two RBI, a walk and a stolen base Tuesday against the Blue Jays.

Julks was dealt to the White Sox on May 15 after being designated for assignment by the Astros and was recalled to the big-league club two days later. He's made three starts in five games since and gone 4-for-11 with a run scored, three RBI and two stolen bases. Julks could see a more consistent role moving forward if Eloy Jimenez (hamstring) is forced to miss time.