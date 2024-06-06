Julks went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's 7-6 loss to the Cubs.

Julks gave the White Sox a hot start, homering on Jameson Taillon's first pitch of the game. During his eight-game hitting streak, Julks has gone 11-for-33 (.333) with four extra-base hits and three RBI. It looks like the 28-year-old outfielder could get a look at leadoff while Tommy Pham (ankle) is out, as that's where Julks has batted in the last two games -- against lefty Shota Imanaga on Tuesday and the right-handed Taillon on Wednesday. Julks has a .315/.393/.519 slash line with two homers, six RBI, six runs scored and two stolen bases over 61 plate appearances.