Julks is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros.

Julks is on the bench after he started in each of the White Sox's last three games, with the latter two coming against left-handed pitchers. Though he's served as a near-everyday player for much of his time with the White Sox since getting called up from Triple-A Charlotte on May 17, Julks appears set to lose out on regularly playing time moving forward following the recent returns of Andrew Benintendi and Tommy Pham from the injured list.