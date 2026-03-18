The Tigers reassigned Julks to minor-league camp Wednesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Julks saw 13 plate appearances over six games in the big leagues with the White Sox in 2025, but he was facing an uphill battle to securing a spot on a more talented Tigers roster heading into Opening Day. The 30-year-old outfielder acquitted himself well during the spring, posting a 1.165 OPS over 31 plate appearances. If he can continue mashing early on at Triple-A Toledo, Julks could merit more serious consideration for a return to the majors.