Across 10 Grapefruit League games, Julks has gone 7-for-16 with three walks, a double, a triple and three home runs.

Julks was a non-roster invitee to Detroit's camp, but he's making a decent case for himself so far. The veteran outfielder spent most of last season playing for Triple-A Charlotte in the White Sox organization, and he's just a career .234/.288/.337 hitter at the MLB level, so offensive regression could be coming soon. However, Julks will at the very least give the Tigers some organizational depth, and he could get a shot at the majors at some point down the road if a need arises.