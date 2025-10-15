default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Julks elected to become a free agent Wednesday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Julks opted to decline an outright assignment by the White Sox, choosing to test out the free-agent market instead. The outfielder spent most of the 2025 season in the minors and has managed just a .234/.288/.337 batting line over 165 games covering parts of three major-league seasons.

More News