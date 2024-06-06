Julks isn't in the White Sox's lineup for Thursday's game against Boston.
Despite putting together an eight-game hitting streak, during which he's gone 11-for-33 with a homer and three RBI, Julks will sit down against Tanner Houck and the Red Sox on Thursday. Zach DeLoach will take over in left field while batting leadoff.
More News
-
White Sox's Corey Julks: Clubs leadoff homer•
-
White Sox's Corey Julks: Gets look as leadoff hitter•
-
White Sox's Corey Julks: Capturing steady playing time•
-
White Sox's Corey Julks: Productive start to time with Sox•
-
White Sox's Corey Julks: Homers in second game with new club•
-
White Sox's Corey Julks: Recalled to majors•