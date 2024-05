Julks will start in left field and bat cleanup in Sunday's game against the Orioles.

Julks will pick up his third consecutive start and looks like he'll have a path to a regular spot in the lineup while Eloy Jimenez (hamstring) is on the injured list. Since being acquired from the Astros on May 15 and getting recalled from Triple-A two days later, Julks has gone 6-for-18 with a home run, two doubles, five walks, five RBI and two runs in seven games with Chicago.