Julks went 1-for-5 with a double Tuesday against the Cubs.

Even with the return of Luis Robert, the White Sox's outfield remains shorthanded without Andrew Benintendi (Achilles) and Tommy Pham (ankle). As a result, Julks has started 10 consecutive games, during which he's gone 11-for-39 with three doubles, two RBI and three runs scored. Most notable on Tuesday was that Julks took over as the team's leadoff hitter in the absence of Pham.