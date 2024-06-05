Julks went 1-for-5 with a double Tuesday against the Cubs.
Even with the return of Luis Robert, the White Sox's outfield remains shorthanded without Andrew Benintendi (Achilles) and Tommy Pham (ankle). As a result, Julks has started 10 consecutive games, during which he's gone 11-for-39 with three doubles, two RBI and three runs scored. Most notable on Tuesday was that Julks took over as the team's leadoff hitter in the absence of Pham.
More News
-
White Sox's Corey Julks: Capturing steady playing time•
-
White Sox's Corey Julks: Productive start to time with Sox•
-
White Sox's Corey Julks: Homers in second game with new club•
-
White Sox's Corey Julks: Recalled to majors•
-
White Sox's Corey Julks: Traded to White Sox•
-
Astros' Corey Julks: DFA'd by Houston•