Julks went 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base Sunday against the Red Sox.

Julks has taken over as the White Sox's leadoff hitter across the last six games (five starts) and has gone 5-for-21 with a home run, a stolen base and two runs scored. He's been productive since joining the White Sox overall, maintaining a .366 wOBA and 139 wRC+ in 19 contests.