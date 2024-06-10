Julks went 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base Sunday against the Red Sox.
Julks has taken over as the White Sox's leadoff hitter across the last six games (five starts) and has gone 5-for-21 with a home run, a stolen base and two runs scored. He's been productive since joining the White Sox overall, maintaining a .366 wOBA and 139 wRC+ in 19 contests.
More News
-
White Sox's Corey Julks: Idle Thursday•
-
White Sox's Corey Julks: Clubs leadoff homer•
-
White Sox's Corey Julks: Gets look as leadoff hitter•
-
White Sox's Corey Julks: Capturing steady playing time•
-
White Sox's Corey Julks: Productive start to time with Sox•
-
White Sox's Corey Julks: Homers in second game with new club•