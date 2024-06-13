Julks isn't in the White Sox's lineup for Thursday's game against Seattle.
Julks will take a seat Thursday after recording just one hit in 13 at-bats through the first three games of the series. His absence will allow Oscar Colas to start in right field and bat seventh.
More News
-
White Sox's Corey Julks: Swipes third bag•
-
White Sox's Corey Julks: Idle Thursday•
-
White Sox's Corey Julks: Clubs leadoff homer•
-
White Sox's Corey Julks: Gets look as leadoff hitter•
-
White Sox's Corey Julks: Capturing steady playing time•
-
White Sox's Corey Julks: Productive start to time with Sox•