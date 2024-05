Julks was recalled to the majors Friday by the White Sox.

After being traded to the White Sox Wednesday by the Astros, Julks will now be called up just two days later. The 28-year-old recorded two hits and one run on seven plate appearances across two games with Chicago's Triple-A affiliate in Charlotte after being traded, and he slashed .266/.358/.444 with five home runs with Triple-A Sugar Land prior to the trade.