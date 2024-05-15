The White Sox acquired Julks from the Astros on Wednesday in exchange for right-hander Luis Rodriguez.

Julks had been designated for assignment by Houston but has now landed in a more favorable organization from a playing-time perspective. The 28-year-old will report to Triple-A Charlotte for now, but he should have a clearer bath to resurfacing in the majors in Chicago compared to Houston. Julks slashed .245/.297/.352 with six home runs and 15 stolen bases over 93 games with the Astros last season but has spent all of 2024 at Triple-A Sugar Land, batting .266/.358/.444 with five home runs.