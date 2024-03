Julks may not make the Opening Day roster due to his lack of defensive value, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Julks has hit well this spring, maintaining a .308/.333/.577 line across 27 plate appearances while striking out twice. That gives him a strong case to crack the Opening Day roster, but the team has Mauricio Dubon as a bench player capable of playing the outfield. Grae Kessinger could ultimately get the nod instead, as he can play every infield position except catcher.