Julks was called up by the Astros on Saturday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Julks will take the spot that had belonged to Grae Kessinger, who landed on the injured list due to health and safety protocols. Julks provided a bit of fantasy value as a 27-year-old rookie prior to his demotion in early August with his 15 steals, but his .245/.299/.353 slash line (81 wRC+) wasn't good enough to keep him in a regular role.