Javier (5-2) picked up the win Thursday after holding the Rangers to three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out six across 5.2 innings.

Javier blanked the Rangers until the sixth inning when Willie Calhoun swatted a two-run home run. Following a wild pitch, the 23-year-old allowed a third run to score on a sacrifice fly to Rougned Odor, who would be his final batter of the night. Despite spending the majority of his rookie season as a starter, Javier is expected to move into the bullpen for the Wild Card Series. The right-hander finishes out the regular season with a 3.48 ERA and 0.99 WHIP across 12 appearances (10 starts).