Share Video

Link copied!

Javier (neck) threw a bullpen session Sunday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander landed on the injured list last Sunday with neck discomfort, but it's encouraging he's back on the mound a week later. Javier will be eligible to be activated during next weekend's three game series versus the Mariners, though it remains to be seen if he's game ready at that point.

More News