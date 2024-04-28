Javier (neck) threw a bullpen session Sunday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander landed on the injured list last Sunday with neck discomfort, but it's encouraging he's back on the mound a week later. Javier will be eligible to be activated during next weekend's three game series versus the Mariners, though it remains to be seen if he's game ready at that point.
More News
-
Astros' Cristian Javier: Moves to injured list•
-
Astros' Cristian Javier: Scratched with neck discomfort•
-
Astros' Cristian Javier: Continues strong start•
-
Astros' Cristian Javier: Pitches into sixth versus Royals•
-
Astros' Cristian Javier: Extends scoreless streak Wednesday•
-
Astros' Cristian Javier: Tosses six shutout frames•