The Astros placed Javier (groin) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Javier left his start Tuesday against Seattle after two innings due to right groin soreness, and Houston has now officially decided to shut the right-hander down for the year. He'll close the book on 2026 after enduring one of his least effective seasons in the majors, posting a 5.14 ERA and 1.46 WHIP over 63 innings. Josh Hendrickson was called up from Triple-A Sugar Land in a corresponding move.