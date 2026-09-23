Javier was removed from Tuesday's game against the Mariners with right groin tightness, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Javier gave up one hit and two walks while striking out two batters in two scoreless innings before his groin forced him to make a premature exit. The 29-year-old righty is tentatively lined up to start Houston's regular-season finale against the A's on Sunday, but the team will presumably monitor his status over the next several days before making a decision regarding his availability.