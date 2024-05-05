Javier (neck) allowed three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out three across 3.1 innings in a rehab outing with Double-A Corpus Christi on Saturday, MLB.com reports.

The results weren't overly impressive, but it was otherwise a successful outing for Javier, as he was slated to throw roughly 65 pitches in the outing. Assuming no news of a setback emerges, he should rejoin the Astros' rotation at some point in the upcoming week.