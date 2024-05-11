The Astros reinstated Javier (neck) from the 15-day injured list Saturday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Javier landed on the IL on April 21 due to neck discomfort. He made one rehab start with Double-A Corpus Christi on May 4, throwing 68 pitches while allowing three runs on three hits and two walks over 3.1 innings. To make room on the 40-man roster for Javier, Houston designated right-hander Brandon Bielak for assignment. Javier will start Saturday against the Tigers, though the Astros could limit his workload to ease the right-hander back into the rotation.