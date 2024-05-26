Javier is dealing with forearm discomfort and didn't throw his scheduled bullpen session Sunday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Manager Joe Espada said Javier is day-to-day, but the right-hander would appear to be at significant risk of missing his next turn through the rotation Tuesday in Seattle. Chandler Rome of The Athletic speculates Hunter Brown could start Tuesday on four days' rest, with Eric Lauer a possibility to be called up from Triple-A Sugar Land to fill Javier's turn in the rotation Wednesday.