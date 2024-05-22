Javier did not factor into the decision in Tuesday's win over the Angels, allowing four runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out one over four innings.

Javier's night got started off on the wrong foot after surrendering a two-run blast to Luis Rengifo in the opening frame. The Angels then got to him for two more runs in the fourth on a trio of hits which included an RBI-double from Zach Neto. It was a very discouraging performance after Javier put together his best start of the season his previous outing against the A's. After the game, he cited his struggles due to poor mechanics, though he's now given up 11 runs on 13 hits and seven walks while striking out just one batter in 5.1 innings in his two starts surrounding his gem against Oakland. The 27-year-old now owns a 3.89 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 27:19 K:BB in 34.2 innings and lines up to face Seattle next week.