Javier (2-1) took the loss against Detroit on Saturday, allowing seven runs on five hits and four walks with no strikeouts over 1.1 innings.

Javier was activated off the injured list Saturday to make his first start for the Astros since April 14, but the right-hander didn't look quite right in his return. In addition to getting knocked around for seven runs and throwing only 21 of 50 pitches for strikes, Chandler Rome of The Athletic notes that Javier's final two fastballs clocked in at 89.7 mph and 90.2 mph, well below this typical velocity. It's unclear whether his struggles Saturday are an indication that Javier isn't fully recovered from the neck issue that originally sidelined him or if he was simply rusty, but he's currently penciled in to make his next start at home against Oakland.