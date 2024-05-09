Javier (neck) will rejoin the Astros' rotation Saturday in Detroit, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Javier will have gone nearly a month in between starts for the Astros when he toes the rubber Saturday, having been sidelined with a neck problem. He's ready to roll now, though, following one rehab start with Double-A Corpus Christi which saw him allow three runs over 3.1 frames. Javier threw just 68 pitches in the outing, so he could be somewhat limited from a workload perspective against the Tigers.