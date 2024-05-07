Astros manager Joe Espada said Tuesday that Javier (neck) will return from the injured list this weekend to start against the Tigers, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Javier will return this weekend after missing just under a month due to the neck issue, though it's unclear exactly which day he'll take the mound in Detroit. The 27-year-old threw 68 pitches over 3.1 frames in his lone rehab outing and may face some minor workload limitations in his first outing back with the Astros.