Javier (neck) will begin a rehab assignment over the weekend, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Manager Joe Espada didn't specify exactly when Javier's first rehab appearance will be, nor did he say how long the 27-year-old right-hander will remain in the minors. However, there had been speculation that Javier would be able to avoid a rehab assignment completely, so he may only need to make one start before returning to an Astros rotation that has already dealt with numerous injuries this season.