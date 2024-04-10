Javier pitched 5.1 innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks while striking out four batters in Tuesday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Royals.

Javier was able to extend his scoreless streak to 15 innings to open the 2024 campaign, blanking the Royals through four frames Tuesday. The right-hander ran into trouble in the bottom of the fifth inning, surrendering a two-out two-run triple to Bobby Witt before another unearned run came around to score later in the frame. Through three starts, Javier has produced a 1.10 ERA and 1.16 WHIP with 13 strikeouts over 16.1 innings. He's tentatively set to return to the mound Sunday at home versus the Rangers.