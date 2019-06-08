Whitley (shoulder) has been working out with the training staff in the gym but is not yet ready to throw, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Whitley was placed on the minor-league 7-day injured list with shoulder fatigue. "He looks good. He feels good. We're going to give him a little more time before he starts throwing again. Once he does, we'll come up with a plan," said Houston general manager Jeff Luhnow. With Whitley unavailable and Corbin Martin getting sent back to Triple-A Round Rock because of poor performance, pitching depth in the system is being tested.