Valdez was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with left elbow inflammation, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

It's not a major surprise after the left-hander was scratched from his start Monday due to elbow soreness. Valdez will be shut down from throwing for the next couple days before being reevaluated, so at this point he's without a clear timeline for his return beyond the 15-day minimum for the injured list.