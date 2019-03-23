Valdez will make the Astros' Opening Day bullpen, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Valdez beat out Reymin Guduan as the Astros' only left-handed reliever. The 25-year-old started five games for Houston last season and relieved in three more, finishing with an impressive 2.19 ERA. His 4.65 FIP casts some doubt on that number, however, as he walked 15.6 percent of opposing batters, though he keeps the ball on the ground very well, generating a 70.3 percent groundball rate.

