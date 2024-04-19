Astros manager Joe Espada said Valdez (elbow) played catch Friday and could throw off a mound as soon as Saturday or Sunday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The left-hander quickly resumed throwing after landing on the injured list April 9 with elbow inflammation, and his return to mound work will be another encouraging step. Valdez won't be ready to return from the injured list when first eligible next week, but given his current progression he could seemingly be back with the Astros sometime in early May.