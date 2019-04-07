Astros' George Springer: Slugs third homer
Springer went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 6-0 win over the A's.
He took Aaron Brooks deep in the fifth inning for his third homer of the season. Springer's off to a hot start, slashing .324/.385/.588 through nine games, and his spot at the top of the Astros' order gives him a very strong fantasy floor.
