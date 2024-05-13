Manager John Schneider said Monday that Springer is out of the lineup for the Blue Jays' series opener in Baltimore because he's still feeling sick, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

After sitting out Friday and Saturday due to the ailment, Springer returned to the lineup for Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Twins and played nine innings in right field while going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. Despite playing a full game, Springer apparently hasn't completely shaken the illness, so he'll be back on the bench Monday. A bug seems to be making its way around the clubhouse, as Kevin Kiermaier and Justin Turner are out of the lineup for the fourth and second consecutive games, respectively, due to illnesses of their own.