Springer is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.
After sitting out three times in four-game stretch from May 10 through 13 while he recovered from an illness, Springer started in each of Toronto's last six games while going 3-for-20 with four walks and two doubles. Despite his lackluster production over the past week, Springer isn't believed to be dealing with any physical issues, so his absence from the lineup Wednesday is most likely a maintenance day.
