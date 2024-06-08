Springer is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Athletics.

Springer went 0-for-4 in the series opener Friday, and he has failed to register a hit over his last three games. The 34-year-old is slashing .202/.292/.305 with five home runs and 13 RBI over 243 plate appearances this season. With Springer out of Saturday's lineup, Daulton Varsho and Davis Schneider will occupy right and left field, respectively, while Spencer Horwitz makes his 2024 debut at second base against Oakland right-hander Luis Medina.