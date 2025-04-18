Springer (wrist) is starting in center field and batting fifth Friday against the Mariners.
The veteran outfielder is rejoining the lineup Friday after being out of the lineup the previous three games due to inflammation in his left wrist. After posting a career-worst .674 OPS last season, Springer has turned back the clock early in 2025 with a .375/.436/.604 slash line through 17 games.
