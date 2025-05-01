Springer is absent from the lineup for Thursday's contest against the Red Sox.
Springer had started the last 11 games but will get a breather for the series finale. The Blue Jays are going with Alan Roden, Daulton Varsho and Nathan Lukes in their outfield Thursday.
More News
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Swipes two bags in defeat•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Eighth multi-hit effort this season•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Back in action Friday•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Another game off due to injury•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Remains sidelined Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Out Monday with swollen wrist•