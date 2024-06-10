Springer went 1-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Sunday's extra-inning win over the A's.

The veteran outfielder stole his eighth bag of the year but his first since May 15, snapping a 19-game drought on the basepaths. Springer is showing signs of life at the plate as well -- over his last 12 games, he's slashing .268/.400/.439 with two homers, four RBI and 11 runs. He's been consistently hitting lower in the order during that stretch, anywhere from fifth to seventh, and with rookie Spencer Horwitz currently getting a look as a table-setter, Springer likely won't return to a more prominent spot in the lineup any time soon.