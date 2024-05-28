Springer went 2-for-3 with a walk, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Monday's win over the White Sox.

The veteran outfielder opened the scoring in the second inning when he lifted a first-pitch fastball from Nick Nastrini over the fence in left field. Springer snapped a 22-game homer drought with the blast, a stretch in which he slashed a woeful .136/.191/.173. He hasn't failed to hit 20 home runs in a full season since 2015, but the 34-year-old has his work cut out for him this summer to reach that mark again -- Springer has only four long balls through Toronto's first 53 games.