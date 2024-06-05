Springer went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Orioles.

He supplied the Blue Jays' only offense in a 10-1 rout by taking Corbin Burnes deep in the seventh inning. Springer appears to be turning things around after his rough start to the season -- he's hit safely in seven of the last eight games, batting .385 (10-for-26) with two of his five homers on the year and an impressive 7:1 BB:K.