Springer went 2-for-2 with two runs scored and three walks during Tuesday's 7-2 win over the White Sox.
Springer reached base safely in all five plate appearances and came around to score multiple times for a second straight game. After enduring a 1-for-17 stretch at the plate, Springer has generated a pair of hits in back-to-back games. Overall, Springer is slashing .204/.291/.304 with four homers, seven stolen bases and 21 runs scored over 206 plate appearances.
More News
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Ends power drought Monday•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Down in seven spot Monday•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Retreating to bench Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: On base three times Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Nabs seventh steal•