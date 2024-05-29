Springer went 2-for-2 with two runs scored and three walks during Tuesday's 7-2 win over the White Sox.

Springer reached base safely in all five plate appearances and came around to score multiple times for a second straight game. After enduring a 1-for-17 stretch at the plate, Springer has generated a pair of hits in back-to-back games. Overall, Springer is slashing .204/.291/.304 with four homers, seven stolen bases and 21 runs scored over 206 plate appearances.