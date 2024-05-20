Springer went 1-for-2 with two walks, a double, two runs scored and an RBI in Sunday's win over the Rays.

Dropped to sixth in the batting order over the weekend, Springer responded to the move by getting on base three times, leading to his first multi-run performance since April 14. The veteran outfielder hasn't had a multi-hit game since April 24 though, slashing .156/.214/.203 in 17 contests since then without a homer. Until his bat wakes up, Springer will likely remain in the bottom half of the order.