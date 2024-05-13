Springer is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Orioles.

Springer made his return from a two-game absence due to an illness in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Twins, starting in right field and playing all nine innings while going 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts. The Blue Jays haven't indicated that Springer is still feeling under the weather, so his absence Monday is likely just a pre-planned maintenance day as he works his way back to full strength following the bout with the illness. Cavan Biggio will replace Springer in right field.