Springer will start in right field and bat seventh in Monday's game versus the White Sox.
It's the lowest spot in the batting order Springer has ever occupied during his 11-year major-league career. Springer is slashing just .145/.203/.177 so far in May and is 1-for-17 at the dish over his last five contests.
