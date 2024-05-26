Springer is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Detroit.
Springer started the first three games of the series but will sit for Sunday's finale after going 1-for-11 with an RBI and two strikeouts. The 34-year-old's numbers for the campaign aren't much better as he has a .537 OPS through 46 games. Cavan Biggio will take over in right field and bat ninth.
More News
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Retreating to bench Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: On base three times Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Nabs seventh steal•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Returns to lineup•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Sitting again Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Still feeling ill•