Springer is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Detroit.

Springer started the first three games of the series but will sit for Sunday's finale after going 1-for-11 with an RBI and two strikeouts. The 34-year-old's numbers for the campaign aren't much better as he has a .537 OPS through 46 games. Cavan Biggio will take over in right field and bat ninth.

