Springer went 1-for-4 with a walk, a double, a run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's loss to the Orioles.

Back in the leadoff spot, Springer reached base multiple times for the first time in 12 games, something he last accomplished April 26. It's been a tough season so far for the veteran outfielder, and through 166 plate appearances Springer is slashing a sluggish .201/.277/.295 with three homers, seven steals, six RBI and 14 runs.