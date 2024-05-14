Springer (illness) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game at Baltimore.
Springer returned to action Sunday after missing two games with an illness, and he's out of the lineup again Tuesday for the second straight day. It's unclear if he's expected to be back in action for Wednesday's series finale. Cavan Biggio is starting in right field versus the Orioles.
